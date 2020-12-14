Shell-Eni venture pays $1.3B to settle Kazakhstan dispute

Dec. 14, 2020 11:46 AM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.B, ERDS.A, RDS.B, E, CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Eni (NYSE:E) and their partners in the Karachaganak oil and gas venture have paid $1.3B to settle a long-running dispute with Kazakhstan over revenue sharing, the country's energy ministry says.
  • With the disagreement settled, the partners can press ahead with a planned $1B expansion project "to support the output plateau."
  • In addition to the cash settlement, the partners also approved the final terms of production sharing, with the Kazakhstan government getting as much as $600M through 2037 with oil at $40-$50/bbl.
  • The Karachaganak field, one of Kazakhstan's biggest hydrocarbon deposits, is jointly operated by Shell and Eni, each with 29.25% shares; other partners are Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Lukoil PJSC and state oil company KazMunayGas National Co.
  • "Royal Dutch Shell's 30%-plus return in November is just the beginning - now is a great time to buy," Portfolio Navigator writes in a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.