Shell-Eni venture pays $1.3B to settle Kazakhstan dispute
Dec. 14, 2020 11:46 AM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.B, ERDS.A, RDS.B, E, CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Eni (NYSE:E) and their partners in the Karachaganak oil and gas venture have paid $1.3B to settle a long-running dispute with Kazakhstan over revenue sharing, the country's energy ministry says.
- With the disagreement settled, the partners can press ahead with a planned $1B expansion project "to support the output plateau."
- In addition to the cash settlement, the partners also approved the final terms of production sharing, with the Kazakhstan government getting as much as $600M through 2037 with oil at $40-$50/bbl.
- The Karachaganak field, one of Kazakhstan's biggest hydrocarbon deposits, is jointly operated by Shell and Eni, each with 29.25% shares; other partners are Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Lukoil PJSC and state oil company KazMunayGas National Co.
