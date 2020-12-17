Fannie, Freddie report progress in weaning off LIBOR
Dec. 17, 2020 1:46 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), FMCCFMCC, FNMABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +0.8%) in November started purchasing and securitizing single-family adjustable-rate mortgage loans tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, as it works to transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate, known as LIBOR.
- Outlining its progress in preparing for the transition, Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +1.0%) launched new SOFR-based offerings, announced the discontinuation of some LIBOR-based products, and increased engagement in SOFR-based transactions that promoted market liquidity.
- Although recent proposals in the U.K. indicate that LIBOR's end date for certain versions may be extended from the end of 2021 to mid-2023, "Fannie Mae remains committed to preparing for a transition to alternative reference rates as soon as possible," the mortgage giant said in a statement.
- Freddie also introduced new SOFR-indexed offerings and announced the discontinuation of LIBOR-indexed products. It plans to end purchasing LIBOR-based products by Dec. 31, 2020 and will continue developing liquidity in SOFR-based products.
- Last month, three federal financial regulators urged banks to stop using LIBOR as a reference rate as the publication of LIBOR will eventually end. The transition is important because most banks base interest rates on loans using LIBOR, a benchmark that several banks had manipulated to boost trading profits.