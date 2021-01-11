'Strong political activists' will stay on Twitter, BofA says, reiterating Buy
Jan. 11, 2021 9:24 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTR, FBBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor160 Comments
- BofA Securities is keeping its Buy rating on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), with a price target of $58/share in the wake of the company's decision to ban President Donald Trump.
- There is a near-term 1Q threat to daily active user count (DAUs) from "churn from the conservative community", although DAUs on Parler are 0.37% of Twitter's U.S. DAUs, and "after some deactivation newsflow near-term, strong political activists will stay on Twitter for other content," BofA analyst Justin Post writes.
- A Biden administration may be less focused on Section 230 reform, but new laws could provide the companies with better guidelines. They would result in loss of "fringe" users (5%-20% of total) that aren't as much of interest to advertisers, Post says.
- "In our coverage group, we think Twitter has the most incremental exposure to increased content review costs given Facebook and YouTube’s extensive content review & tech. capabilities," he adds. "However, we think other Tweeters can replace Trump, and note since 11/17, Trump's follower count is down by about 180k, and Biden's is up by over 4 million."
- BofA has a $345/share price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
- Twitter, -8% premarket, could see its biggest streak of daily losses since February and is set to open in correction territory.