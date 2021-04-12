Wilhelmina International soars after attracting venture capitalist interest
Apr. 12, 2021 10:06 AM ETWilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM)WHLMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wilhelmina International (WHLM +50.8%) soars after venture capitalist firm Retail Ecommerce Ventures reported that it holds about 950K shares.
- SEC Form 13D
- There are about 5.16M shares outstanding on Wilhelmina, with hedge funds already owning 2.43M shares even before the Retail Ecommerce Ventures filing.
- Wilhelmina was impacted severely by the pandemic. The company notes its revenue is heavily dependent on the level of economic activity in the United States and the United Kingdom, particularly in the fashion, advertising and publishing industries, all of which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and may not recover as quickly as other sectors of the economy.
- "Some model talent have been quarantined with family far from the major cities where Wilhelmina’s offices are located, and also away from where most modeling jobs take place. Many U.S. and international airlines have decreased their flight schedules which, as economic activities resumes and clients increase booking requests, may make it difficult for talent to be available when and where they are needed. The B.1.1.7 variant of the COVID-19 virus, which is believed to spread easily and quickly, has particularly impacted the United Kingdom in recent months, resulting in renewed strict lockdowns that have impacted Wilhelmina’s London operations and are continuing into 2021. While these disruptions are currently expected to be temporary, there continues to be uncertainty around the duration."
- Shares of Wilhelmina International were moving higher even before today's pop on the expectations the business will pick up when COVID-19 restrictions ease.