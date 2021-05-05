Bill.com Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)BILLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.63M (+32.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BILL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.