Latest in the plant-based wars: Nestle takes on Alpro and Oatly
May 07, 2021 2:25 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- There are battles being waged in the #plantbased theater, driven by a shift in consumer appetite toward environmentally friendly products. However, dairy and meat plant-based items aren't the only alternative protein rage. Lab grown meat, as well as fermentation startups, are still in the early stages, and some have been hit store shelves as they look to ramp up production.
- Earlier this week, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) made a second attempt at penetrating the market by expanding its Raised & Rooted brand. It had launched the product line back in 2019, offering "blended" animal meat and plant-based substitutes, but the product receives a lackluster response from consumers. Now, the American meat giant is revamping the range, launching three new completely vegan-friendly products: 100% plant-based burgers, sausages and ground beef. Some tensions have surrounded Tyson's foray into plant-based production and the company sold its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) ahead of the industry leader's IPO in 2019.
- That's not all: The world's biggest meat processor, JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), recently agreed to acquire Dutch meatless brand Vivera for €341M, with analysts cheering the company's move into the sector. JBS "is back in M&A mode," BTG Pactual wrote in a note, while Ernst & Young warned that "substantial disruption" will ensue for meat giants if they fail to "consider a more diverse portfolio." Back in March, Israeli startup MeaTech (NASDAQ:MITC) became the first lab-grown meat company listed on Wall Street, while Singapore became first country to approve lab-grown meat in December.
- Don't forget about dairy: Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is taking on Danone's (OTCQX:DANOY) Alpro and plant-based milk brand Oatly (OTLY), which filed for an IPO several weeks ago and is backed by TV personality Oprah Winfrey. Nestle's pea-based milk alternative, called Wunda, will be available in European markets in the coming weeks, and an expansion into other dairy-free products like yogurt could follow. Does it taste like peas? Far from it, says the company, describing the milk as having a "great neutral taste" that can be "drunk straight, poured over cereal, use in hot beverages or cooking, and much more."
- Earlier: Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) slumped 7% after the closing bell on Thursday as lockdown pressures weighed on revenue.
