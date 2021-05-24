United Rentals swallows up General Finance Corporation
May 24, 2021 6:53 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI), GFNURI, GFNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announces that indirect wholly-owned subsidiary UR Merger Sub VI Corporation successfully completed its tender offer to purchase General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) for a price of $19.00 per share.
- General Finance will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the merger sub following the completion of the merger. In addition, all outstanding shares of General Finance’s preferred stock will be redeemed in accordance with their terms, and General Finance's common stock, Series C preferred stock and unsecured senior notes will be delisted from trading.
- URI +0.02% premarket to $321.50.
