National Health Investors invests $13.2M to expand Navion relationship
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) expands its relationship with Navion Senior Solutions by acquiring an assisted-living and memory care community, funding an expansion at an existing community, and providing a corporate loan for future development costs, totaling $13.2M in investments.
Eric Mendelsohn, president and CEO of NHI, says Navion "has been able to improve occupancy and margins in our communities since we first partnered in 2017 and we look forward to growing this relationship."
NHI acquired a 48-unit assisted living and memory care community in Manchester, TN, for $6.6M; the lease has 2.5% annual escalators and was added to the existing master lease with Navion, which has a 12-year maturity and two five-year extension options.
It also provided ~$3M for a 10-unit expansion at Carolina Reserve of Durham, and;
It provided a 10-year $3.6M corporate loan with an 8% interest rate.
SA contributor Cashflow Capitalist says NHI's tenant-operators experienced reduced occupancy rates due to the pandemic, but sees demand catching up to slowing supply growth.