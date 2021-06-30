ReneSola nabs 33 MW of solar projects in Poland's electricity auction

Jun. 30, 2021

Aerial view of solar panels on green field in Poland
Shaiith/iStock via Getty Images

  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) has been awarded 29 solar utility projects with capacity of 1 MW for each and 1 larger-scale utility project with a capacity of 4 MW.
  • All of the 30 projects are under Poland's Contract for Difference regime and eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff.
  • The winning bid price averaged ~$58/MWh for the 4 MW project and $ 61/MWh for the 1MW projects.
  • The projects are expected to be connected to the grid within the next two years.
  • Shares are down 1.91% PM.
