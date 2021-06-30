Converge Technology Solutions to acquire Vicom Infinity and Infinity Systems Software for $15M

  • Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) signed definitive agreements to acquire IBM mainframe solutions provider, Vicom Infinity and supplier of software and services for IBM platforms, Infinity Systems Software for $15M in cash (incl. ~C$18.4M).
  • The cash portion of the purchase price will be financed by Converge's recently completed bought deal public offering.
  • Vicom Infinity focuses its philosophy on combining proven technology with the infinite possibilities of innovative thinking to transform IT functionality.
  • Infinity Systems Software, sister company of Vicom Infinity, is proficient in IBM mainframe and offers a wide range of services including IT consulting, applications development, managed services, legacy modernization, disaster recovery, and customization.
  • The companies will join Converge footprint in the U.S. Northeast thereby providing increased resources and client offerings, specifically in the area of IBM solutions and high-availability environments.
  • For the trailing 12-month period ended Mar.31, 2021, Vicom Infinity & Infinity Systems Software generated combined revenue of ~C$106.1M and adj. EBITDA of C$7.25M.
  • The purchase multiple for the transaction will be ~2.5 times adj. EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period ended Mar. 31, 2021.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Converge leading to increased revenue and adj. EBITDA.
