Marsh & McLennan Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 1:57 PM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)MMCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.51B (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +3.94% on April 27, the day of its Q1 earnings release.