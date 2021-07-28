Axos Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $160.11M (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.