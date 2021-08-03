ConocoPhillips EPS beats by $0.14
Aug. 03, 2021 7:02 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)FCF, CFO, COPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor24 Comments
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $1.55 beats by $0.43.
Produced 1,547 MBOED excluding Libya.
Cash provided by operating activities was $4.3 billion. Excluding working capital, cash from operations (NASDAQ:CFO) of $4.0 billion exceeded capital expenditures and investments of $1.3 billion, generating free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) of approximately $2.8 billion.
- Third-quarter 2021 production is expected to be 1.48 to 1.52 MMBOED, reflecting seasonal turnarounds planned in Alaska and the Asia Pacific region. This guidance excludes Libya and assumes that previously announced divestitures close during the third quarter of 2021. All other guidance items are unchanged.
- Press Release