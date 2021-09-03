Repligen extends contract manufacturing agreement with Cytiva though 2025
Sep. 03, 2021 8:29 AM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)DHRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- On Friday, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) said in a regulatory filing that it has extended a long-term supply agreement with Cytiva Sweden AB through 2025.
- The deal covered the contract manufacturing of Cytiva ligands at Repligen’s manufacturing plants in Waltham, MA, and Lund, Sweden.
- Per the previous terms, the Protein A supply agreement with Cytiva ran until 2021. Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare), a unit of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), accounted for 12% and 15% of company revenue in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
- In addition to its deal with Cytiva, Repligen (RGEN) has supply and distribution agreements with life sciences companies such as MilliporeSigma and Purolite.
- The revenue contribution from MilliporeSigma dropped to 11% in 2020 from 13% and 15% recorded in 2019 and 2018, respectively.