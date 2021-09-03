Repligen extends contract manufacturing agreement with Cytiva though 2025

  • On Friday, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) said in a regulatory filing that it has extended a long-term supply agreement with Cytiva Sweden AB through 2025.
  • The deal covered the contract manufacturing of Cytiva ligands at Repligen’s manufacturing plants in Waltham, MA, and Lund, Sweden.
  • Per the previous terms, the Protein A supply agreement with Cytiva ran until 2021. Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare), a unit of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), accounted for 12% and 15% of company revenue in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  • In addition to its deal with Cytiva, Repligen (RGEN) has supply and distribution agreements with life sciences companies such as MilliporeSigma and Purolite.
  • The revenue contribution from MilliporeSigma dropped to 11% in 2020 from 13% and 15% recorded in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.