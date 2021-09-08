Alpine Investors VIII fund closes with $2.25B in capital commitments

Sep. 08, 2021 12:04 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Alpine Investors, a closely held firm, raises $2.25B for its latest fund, Alpine Investors VIII, exceeding its $1.7B target and reaching its hard cap less than four months after its official launch in May.
  • With the fund, Alpine will focus on investing in control buyouts, transactions that facilitate an ownership transition, and corporate carve-outs of recurring revenue-driven software and services businesses.
  • The amount raised for Fund VIII is more than double its previous fund, Alpine Investors VII, which closed in 2019 at $1.0B of committed capital.
  • "The enthusiastic reception of Fund VIII is evidence that the market sees value in Alpine’s focus on recurring revenue-driven software and services businesses," Alpine Head of Investor Relations and Fundraising April Smith said.
  • Alpine targets investments in companies with total enterprise values of up to $500M in its areas of focus and also looks for add-on acquisitions for high-performing platform investments.
  • In July, Brookfield Asset Management reported an initial close of $7B for its Global Transition Fund that will focus on renewable power and clean energy.
