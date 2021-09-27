Franchise Group acquires Sylvan Learning for $81M
Sep. 27, 2021
- Franchise Group (FRG +3.6%) has completed the acquisition of Sylvan Learning, a leading tutoring franchisor for Pre-K-12 students and families in the U.S., in an all cash transaction valued at ~$81M.
- The Transaction was financed with available cash.
- For Franchise Group’s FY 2021, Sylvan is estimating total systemwide revenue of ~$169M, company revenue of ~$30M and Adj. EBITDA of ~$12M and expects that the transaction will be immediately accretive to its Non-GAAP EPS in 2021.
- "The addition of Sylvan provides Franchise Group another growing franchise concept and further diversification into consumer services." Brian Kahn, President & CEO of Franchise Group.