Senator Cynthia Lummis: stablecoins must be 100% backed by cash - Bloomberg
Sep. 29, 2021 By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis, a cryptocurrency advocate, says stablecoins should be fully backed in cash and cash equivalents, in addition to being audited regularly, Bloomberg reports, citing a speech she gave on the Senate floor.
- "It may be the case that stablecoins should only be issued by depository institutions or through money-market funds or similar vehicles," she said.
- Recall that Senator Lummis attempted to amend the definition of a crypto broker in a pending $1T infrastructure bill back in August, but it failed to pass in the Senate.
- Stablecoins, which are pegged at a one-to-one ratio to the dollar, such as Tether (USDT-USD), are often used by investors to purchase other cryptos like bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- But these tokens are largely unregulated as "we've got a lot of casinos here in the Wild West, and the poker chip is these stablecoins at the casino gaming tables," Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said.
- Some other stablecoins that are claimed to be backed by high quality assets include USCoin (USDC-USD) and Dai (DAI-USD).
- At the end of June, Senator Cynthia Lummis encouraged people to buy bitcoin for retirement.