Mexico rejects permit for new Bayer GMO corn variety
Oct. 08, 2021
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it is evaluating its legal options after Mexican health regulator Cofepris for the first time rejected a permit it was seeking for genetically modified corn, Reuters reports.
- Bayer says it is "disappointed with the non-scientific reasons that Cofepris used to deny the authorization," identifying the rejected corn variety as using its proprietary HT3 x SmartStax Pro technology.
- GMO crops including corn have undergone more safety tests than "any other crop in the history of agriculture" and have been judged safe for humans, animals and the environment, the company says.
- Late last year, Mexican President issued a decree outlining a three-year plan to ban the glyphosate weedkiller and GMO corn for human consumption.
- Earlier this week, Bayer won its first favorable U.S. trial verdict involving claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.