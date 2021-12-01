OLB Group to acquire CBD merchant portfolio

Dec. 01, 2021 10:47 AM ETThe OLB Group (OLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • OLB Group (OLB +1.5%) has agreed to acquire a portfolio of over 1,500 cannabidiol (CBD) merchants.
  • The group will provide its proprietary SecurePay payment system to the merchants. SecurePay includes a support platform for traditional card-based payments, major digital wallets and cryptocurrency wallets.
  • The merchant portfolio is expected to generate an annual transaction volume of ~$400M in 2022, and will help OLB secure a position in the global CBD market. It will also add a sales channel currently onboarding 120 new accounts per month on average.
  • Based on the historical performance of the merchants, OLB expects to generate $20M in additional annual revenue and $5M in EBITDA from the portfolio, contributing to its payment processing business.
  • Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, said: "This portfolio acquisition of successful merchants in a market that is forecasted to continue its very healthy growth rate in both profitability and revenue provides OLB with a new growth engine. The revenue contribution to our top line is anticipated to represent an increase of revenue of approximately 200% percent in 2022 when compared to 2020 revenue."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.