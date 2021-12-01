OLB Group to acquire CBD merchant portfolio
Dec. 01, 2021 10:47 AM ETThe OLB Group (OLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OLB Group (OLB +1.5%) has agreed to acquire a portfolio of over 1,500 cannabidiol (CBD) merchants.
- The group will provide its proprietary SecurePay payment system to the merchants. SecurePay includes a support platform for traditional card-based payments, major digital wallets and cryptocurrency wallets.
- The merchant portfolio is expected to generate an annual transaction volume of ~$400M in 2022, and will help OLB secure a position in the global CBD market. It will also add a sales channel currently onboarding 120 new accounts per month on average.
- Based on the historical performance of the merchants, OLB expects to generate $20M in additional annual revenue and $5M in EBITDA from the portfolio, contributing to its payment processing business.
- Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, said: "This portfolio acquisition of successful merchants in a market that is forecasted to continue its very healthy growth rate in both profitability and revenue provides OLB with a new growth engine. The revenue contribution to our top line is anticipated to represent an increase of revenue of approximately 200% percent in 2022 when compared to 2020 revenue."