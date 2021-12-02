Qutoutiao plunges on plans to implement ADS ratio change

Dec. 02, 2021 9:05 AM ETQutoutiao Inc. (QTT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) plans to change the ratio of its ADSs to its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001/share, from the current ADS Ratio of 4 to 1 to a new ADS Ratio 2 to 5 Class A ordinary shares.
  • The company expects that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about Dec.10.
  • For Qutoutiao’s ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a 1-for-10 reverse ADS split.
  • The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on Qutoutiao's underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled related to the change in the ADS Ratio.
  • Led by the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally.
  • Shares trading 16.7% down premarket.
