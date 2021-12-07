Some Treasury officials voice concerns about corporate minimum tax - Wash. Post
Dec. 07, 2021 1:57 PM ETTSLABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Some senior officials at the Treasury Department see problems with a key to President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda, the Washington Post reports, citing people with knowledge of the internal discussions.
- To pay for Biden's ambitious social safety-net and climate program, the legislation includes a 15% minimum tax on the largest U.S. corporations. But that could lead to unintended consequences, such as limiting investments in clean energy, and it could be difficult to implement and make the tax code less efficient, the people told the Washington Post.
- The minimum corporate tax, though, was the administration's second choice. It initially proposed to boost the tax rate on all large corporations to 28% from 21%. But Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema opposed the higher tax rate; and with a 50/50 split between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and all Republican Senators refusing to support the bill, the Democrats can't afford to lose any votes in their caucus.
- The minimum tax measure is designed to make sure all large corporations pay at least a 15% rate; to ensure that minimum level, it eliminates tax breaks, such as benefits for new capital investments. The tax proposal is estimated to generate ~$320B of revenue over 10 years.
- Some Democrats now worry that the plan could reduce the effectiveness of clean energy credits in the Build Back Better program by limiting how much renewable energy companies can deduct for costs of new capital investments.
- Some in the administration's Treasury Office of Tax Policy point out that a minimum corporate tax under the Reagan administration was quickly abandoned.
- Some tax experts say that increasing the corporate tax rate would be a better solution than the corporate minimum tax plan. "If you just raise the corporate rate, it’s better on efficiency grounds, on equity grounds, on the amount of money that can be raised," Steve Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank, told the Washington Post.
- Some accountants have also said they expect that companies will change what they report to their shareholders in order to evade the new tax.
- Not all tax experts are pessimistic. "Traditionally, people have said it's better to have lower rates and a broader base — the corporate minimum tax does exactly that," said Reuven S. Avi-Yonah, a corporate and international tax expert at the University of Michigan Law School. "This is the best that can be done under this kind of second-best scenario," Avi-Yonah told the Washington Post.
- Earlier today, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk expressed his opposition for government subsidies for EV charging networks under the Build Back Better agenda.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.