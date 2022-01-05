Riot Blockchain mines 425 bitcoins in December, surging 334% Y/Y
Jan. 05, 2022 5:12 PM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) produces 425 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in Dec. 2021, a 334% jump on a Y/Y basis. The company now holds ~4,889 BTC, all produced by RIOT's self-mining operations.
- In Q4, RIOT mined 1,355 BTC, compared with 302 BTC in Q4 2020.
- The company currently has a deployed fleet of approximately 29,593 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 3.1 exahash per second.
- It expects to have ~120,150 Antiminers in operation, utilizing ~370 MW of energy, by Q4 of this year; also expands its 2022 estimated hash rate capacity by 3.8 EH/s to 12.8 EH/s, compared with 9.0 EH/s in the prior forecast.
- This year, "Riot plans to continue focusing on operational execution, which management believes will continue to highlight the Company's vertically-integrated business strategy and its position as a low-cost producer of Bitcoin," said Riot Blockchain CEO Jason Les.
- Previously, (Dec. 2, 2021) Riot Blockchain mined 466 BTC in November.