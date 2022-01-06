Tencent supports digital yuan payments through WeChat Pay

  • China-based Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) adds digital yuan support to its proprietary mobile wallet WeChat Pay, according to China Daily.
  • WeChat - Tencent's instant-messaging app - users now have the ability to transact with China's central bank digital currency through a newly-added access point embedded in WeChat Pay, the report says.
  • Note that users' identities must already be verified using the digital yuan wallet app.
  • Additionally, the company said it will explore digital yuan payment experiences in the Winter Olympic Village, which opens on Jan. 27, China Daily notes.
  • Recall at about the same time last year, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) said it will accept digital yuan as payment for some products on its online mall.
  • Meanwhile, shares of Tencent gain 1.5% intra-day.
