Tencent supports digital yuan payments through WeChat Pay
Jan. 06, 2022 10:45 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY), TCTZFJDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- China-based Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) adds digital yuan support to its proprietary mobile wallet WeChat Pay, according to China Daily.
- WeChat - Tencent's instant-messaging app - users now have the ability to transact with China's central bank digital currency through a newly-added access point embedded in WeChat Pay, the report says.
- Note that users' identities must already be verified using the digital yuan wallet app.
- Additionally, the company said it will explore digital yuan payment experiences in the Winter Olympic Village, which opens on Jan. 27, China Daily notes.
- Recall at about the same time last year, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) said it will accept digital yuan as payment for some products on its online mall.
- Meanwhile, shares of Tencent gain 1.5% intra-day.
- Previously, (Aug. 7, 2020) The White House targeted Tencent's WeChat.