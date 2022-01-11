Graystone reports mining performance through Dec.31

Jan. 11, 2022 10:11 AM ETThe Graystone Company, Inc. (GYST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Graystone (OTCPK:GYST -2.2%) generated $187,085.17 in revenue between the Sep.15 to Dec.31 period with cost of goods sold of $124,423.64 for a profit of $62,661.53.
  • The company commenced with average of 1,100 terrahash for the months of September and October; on Nov.1 it added 1,000 TH/s.
  • Also, 4.1K TH/s were added by acquiring 41 S19j Pro machines; their installation at the hosting facility is expected to begin the end of January 2022.
  • Additionally, in October 2021, the company commenced reselling mining equipment; since then, we have sold 9 of the S19j Pros and generated revenue of $138.8K at a cost of $114,450 for a profit of $24,350.
