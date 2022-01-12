First Web3 ETF is set to debut from Simplify Asset Management
Jan. 12, 2022 3:03 PM ETGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Simplify Asset Management has filed an application on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the Simplify Volt Web3 ETF.
- The fund will also trade under the ticker symbol “WIII” and provide investors exposure to Web3 companies.
- Web3 is a new concept of the world wide web and is based on blockchain technology and it also incorporates a decentralized token-based economy. The ETF will consist of holdings that are believed to benefit from the development and creation of Web3.
- Moreover, the ETF will not directly invest in crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ethereum (ETH-USD), but as stated in the prospectus: “The fund invests up to 10% of its total assets in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC).”
- As with other Simplify ETFs, WIII will have an options overlay strategy that will provide a strategic exposure to the fund and is meant to hedge against significant market declines. According to the filing, up to 20% of the fund’s assets are subject to an option overlay.
- The actively managed ETF will also come with a 0.95% expense ratio.
- Paul Kim, CEO & Co-Founder of Simplify Asset Management, also revealed this week the launch of three new ETFs that provide investors exposures with downside protection.