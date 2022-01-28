PBF Energy to resume idled fuel production at New Jersey refinery - Bloomberg
Jan. 28, 2022 5:25 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) plans to restore production of some transportation fuels at its Paulsboro refinery in New Jersey after halting output of refined products in 2020 when COVID-19 hurt demand, Bloomberg reports.
- It may take at least several months to check and repair equipment needed to run long-idled production units, according to the report, which also says among the first units to be restarted as soon as this summer may be the continuous catalytic reformer.
- Higher fuel production would be welcome news for consumers in the U.S. northeast, which has become reliant on imports because of a lack of local production.
- The plan to restore fuels production may indicate that PBF, which was slammed last year by solvency concerns and ballooning debt, is turning the corner; PBF shares have surged 80% over the past six months.