PBF Energy to resume idled fuel production at New Jersey refinery - Bloomberg

Oil Refinery at sunset with reflection

TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) plans to restore production of some transportation fuels at its Paulsboro refinery in New Jersey after halting output of refined products in 2020 when COVID-19 hurt demand, Bloomberg reports.
  • It may take at least several months to check and repair equipment needed to run long-idled production units, according to the report, which also says among the first units to be restarted as soon as this summer may be the continuous catalytic reformer.
  • Higher fuel production would be welcome news for consumers in the U.S. northeast, which has become reliant on imports because of a lack of local production.
  • The plan to restore fuels production may indicate that PBF, which was slammed last year by solvency concerns and ballooning debt, is turning the corner; PBF shares have surged 80% over the past six months.
