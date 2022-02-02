United and peers perk up after report of potential MileagePlus stake sale

United Airlines Dreamliner LAX

Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

United Airlines Holdings (UAL +0.8%) moved higher in Wednesday afternoon trading after Bloomberg reported that the company is considering a sale of part of its MileagePlus business to an interested party. The airline company is said to be working with financial advisers on a potential deal, with some private equity firms already contacted to gauge interest.

Sources indicate the MileagePlus sale would only be for a partial stake in Mileage Plus of less than 15% of the total portfolio.

Looking back, UAL valued the MileagePlus business at about $22B in 2020 when it was used to help secure financing.

Delta Airline (DAL +0.2%) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.4%) also moved higher from their prior level after the MileagePlus report broke.

Sector watch: Airline bookings improve again as corporate demand begins to recover.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.