United and peers perk up after report of potential MileagePlus stake sale

United Airlines Holdings (UAL +0.8%) moved higher in Wednesday afternoon trading after Bloomberg reported that the company is considering a sale of part of its MileagePlus business to an interested party. The airline company is said to be working with financial advisers on a potential deal, with some private equity firms already contacted to gauge interest.

Sources indicate the MileagePlus sale would only be for a partial stake in Mileage Plus of less than 15% of the total portfolio.

Looking back, UAL valued the MileagePlus business at about $22B in 2020 when it was used to help secure financing.

Delta Airline (DAL +0.2%) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.4%) also moved higher from their prior level after the MileagePlus report broke.

Sector watch: Airline bookings improve again as corporate demand begins to recover.