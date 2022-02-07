Argo Blockchain mines 172 BTC in January, 20% lower M/M

Feb. 07, 2022 6:43 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) mined 172 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent in January 2022 compared to 214 BTC in December 2021.
  • The drop was led by an increase in network difficulty.
  • Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, January mining revenue stood at $7.1M compared to $10.6M in December.
  • The company generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining margin of ~74% for January.
  • As of January end, the company owned 2,748 Bitcoin of which 262 were BTC equivalents.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.