Argo Blockchain mines 172 BTC in January, 20% lower M/M
Feb. 07, 2022 6:43 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) mined 172 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent in January 2022 compared to 214 BTC in December 2021.
- The drop was led by an increase in network difficulty.
- Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, January mining revenue stood at $7.1M compared to $10.6M in December.
- The company generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining margin of ~74% for January.
- As of January end, the company owned 2,748 Bitcoin of which 262 were BTC equivalents.