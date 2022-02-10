Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares surged in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it would initiate a new $4 billion buyback program, with half of that accelerated.

The Parag Agrawal-led Twitter said it earned $0.33 a share on $1.57 billion in revenue during the fourth-quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of $0.35 and $1.58 billion. It also said it ended the quarter with 217 million Monetizable Daily Active Users, compared to expectations for 218.6 million.

In addition, it said it expects to generate between $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion in revenue during the first-quarter, compared to expectations of $1.26 billion.

As part of the $4 billion buyback, $2 billion will be "accelerated" with the rest "purchased over time," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter shares rose nearly 8% to $40.75 in premarket trading on Thursday.

"Twitter had a solid fourth quarter to finish 2021, with over $5 billion in annual revenue, up 37% for the year," said Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said in the release. "There are no changes to our goals of 315 million average mDAU in Q4 2023 and $7.5 billion or more revenue in 2023. Our increased focus on performance ads and the SMB opportunity after the sale of MoPub positions us even better for 2022 and beyond."

The company will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this week, Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management sold almost 142 million shares of Twitter ahead of the earnings report.