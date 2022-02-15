HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares drift higher by 11.5% in premarket trading, as third-quarter cryptocurrency mining revenue continued to expand.

Perhaps the current rebounds in bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.0%) and ethereum (ETH-USD +5.9%) are boosting HIVE's stock price as well.

Q3 revenue from digital currency mining of $66.18M rose from $52.61M in the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in crypto prices and more production of bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a result of the Quebec and Atlantic facility acquisition.

Q3 gross mining margin of $61.65M also got boosted from $45.02M in Q2. Q3 gross margin ticked higher to 68% from 67% in the second quarter.

Revaluation gain of digital currencies were $4.05M in Q3, down from $18.01M in Q2. Note revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $77.60M gained from $52.30M in Q2.

Moreover, the company's "modest equity funding's were done at prevailing market prices or premiums to the stock price, and this has helped us generate the highest robust returns on invested capital relative to our peers," said Executive Chairman Frank Holmes.

Earlier, HIVE Blockchain mined 697 BTC and over 7,126 ETH in Q3.