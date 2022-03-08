IBM suspends all business in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine
The multinational technology corporation IBM (NYSE:IBM) has suspended all its business in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, said CEO Arvind Krishna.
"I've heard from many of you in response to last week's announcement regarding the war in Ukraine, and I appreciate your feedback. First, let me be very clear -- we have suspended all business in Russia. In addition, I want to give you an update on a few of the efforts underway to support our colleagues in the region," Krishna said in a statement on Monday.
Krishna mentioned that IBM developers had helped launch a new "Resource Finder Map" to help connect Ukrainian IBM employees and contractors to safely locate lodging, transportation, food and supplies while fleeing the war-torn region.
The company said the company is providing critical support to the most heavily impacted areas.
He also encouraged IBM workers to donate to the International Red Cross, and said that IBM had already given $250,000 each to the non-governmental organizations, People in Need in Czech Republic and the Polish Humanitarian Action in Poland.
IBM joins other tech companies that have either suspended direct sales or limited their services in Russia, including Apple, Dell, Google, Meta and TikTok.