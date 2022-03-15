Mawson Infrastructure reports Feb bitcoin production

  • Mawson Infrastructure (OTCQB:MIGI) produced 152 bitcoin in Feb., +300% Y/Y and +8.5% vs. Jan.
  • MIGI produced 292 bitcoin in 2022 to end of Feb.
  • Feb. avg. hash rate at ~1.15 EH, +28% vs. Jan. Feb.-end hash rate at ~1.3 EH, +550%Y/Y and +18% vs. Jan.
  • Hash rate expected to be ~1.5 EH as of end of Mar., producing ~6.8 bitcoin per day.
  • MIGI expects bitcoin self-mining to be at 3.35 EH by Q2 2022 and reiterated target of 5 EH online by early Q1 2023.
