Mawson Infrastructure reports Feb bitcoin production
Mar. 15, 2022 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI)
- Mawson Infrastructure (OTCQB:MIGI) produced 152 bitcoin in Feb., +300% Y/Y and +8.5% vs. Jan.
- MIGI produced 292 bitcoin in 2022 to end of Feb.
- Feb. avg. hash rate at ~1.15 EH, +28% vs. Jan. Feb.-end hash rate at ~1.3 EH, +550%Y/Y and +18% vs. Jan.
- Hash rate expected to be ~1.5 EH as of end of Mar., producing ~6.8 bitcoin per day.
- MIGI expects bitcoin self-mining to be at 3.35 EH by Q2 2022 and reiterated target of 5 EH online by early Q1 2023.