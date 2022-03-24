Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said his outlook for interest rate hikes aligns with the median assessment of the central bank's policymakers — seven 25-basis-point rate increases this year and three more next year, bringing the federal funds rate target range to 2.75%-3% by end end of 2024.

He's expecting some moderation of inflation though the next two years as the U.S. continues "to adapt to and better control the virus, as market forces work to reallocate productive resources, and as monetary policy tightens," according to prepared remarks for the Detroit Regional Chamber's State of the Region conference.

The median FOMC projection for inflation is 4.25% at the end of 2022 then eventually come down to 2.3% by the end of 2024.

"Needless to say, in the current environment all forecasts are subject to a great deal of uncertainty and risks," Evans said, with the Ukraine crisis and the waves of virus spreading abroad being two major sources of uncertainty.

"With all of the uncertainty we face today, policymakers need to be cautious, humble, and nimble as we navigate the course ahead," Evans said, echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments.

On Wednesday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, known as dove, said the central bank may need to raise rates to over 2.5%