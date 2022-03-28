XPeng reports beat on strong deliveries, initiates guidance: Q4 Earnings
Mar. 28, 2022 11:12 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- XPeng (XPEV -2.0%) has reported beat on both lines with revenue from vehicles sales of $1.28B (+199.3% Y/Y) in fourth quarter results.
- Total Revenue of $1.34B (+200.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $40M.
- Vehicle deliveries increased 63% sequentially to 41,751 units in 4Q21. Deliveries exceeded the monthly delivery benchmark of 15,000 units for two consecutive months in November and December 2021.
- For full year, deliveries rose 263% Y/Y to 98,155.
- Q4 deliveries of the P7 smart sports sedan were 21,342 (+150% Y/Y); Deliveries of the P5 smart family sedan reached 5,030 in Dec. following its mass-delivery launch in Oct.
- Gross margin was 12% compared to 7.4% a year ago and 14.4% in the previous quarter;
- Vehicle margin was 10.9% vs. 6.8% in 4Q20.
- Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.22 beats by $0.18.
- The company ended the quarter with $6.83B in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of RMB7.2 billion and RMB7.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 144.0% to 147.4%.
- Deliveries of vehicles to be between 33,500 and 34,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 151.1% to 154.9%.
- Also Read, EV stocks: Mullen pops, Tesla eyes another split and QuantumScape jumps