Wix partners with DoorDash for on-demand restaurant deliveries

Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) said it's partnering with DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to provide on-demand delivery to restaurant owners using Wix Restaurants.

Businesses using Wix Restaurants can fully deliver orders made directly on their own websites through DoorDash (DASH), according to a statement. The new partnership will offer a commission free delivery experience for the restaurant, which has been a big issue for smaller and mid-sized restaurants, Adam Garfield, VP of Wix Restaurants, said in an interview with Seeking Alpha.

"When you think about think about restaurants biggest pain points today, probably the top two pain points for any restaurant are 1) high commissions on delivery orders and 2) a labor shortage," Garfield said.

Garfield explained that instead of a restaurant having to pay a potential 30% commission fee on a delivery order through apps like Uber Eats (UBER), Grubhub (OTC:JTKWY) and Postmates, the restaurant can pay a flat fee instead. The restaurant can then decide if they want to subsidize a portion of that fee or pass the entire fee onto the customer.

"So this is a solution for restaurants today that want to offer delivery themselves, but don't have the manpower and money or desire to hire and manage their own fleet," Garfield said.

Wix has been building up its presence in the restaurant sector and last year acquired SpeedETab to enhance its restaurants product. The SpeedETab purchase enabled Wix Restaurants to integrate with various industry restaurant POS systems, allowing restaurant owners to manage all online and offline orders in one place.

The partnership with DoorDash "is shifting how people look at Wix from just a digital presence and just a website builder to a platform that helps restaurants transact," Garfield said.

Wix also agreed to buy Rise.ai last May to expand its Wix ecommerce platform. Rise.ai is a gift card and customer re-engagement solution for online brands.