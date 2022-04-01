XPeng reports Q1 deliveries ahead of estimates, March numbers surge 202%
Apr. 01, 2022
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) rallies 7.5% higher premarket after it reported March deliveries at 15,414 Smart EVs (+202% Y/Y, +148% M/M); monthly delivery of the P7 smart sports sedan exceeded 9K for first time peaking to 9,183.
- March deliveries also consisted of 4,398 P5 smart family sedans and 1,833 G3 and G3i smart compact SUVs.
- Q1 total deliveries stood at 34,561 vehicles (+159% Y/Y), consisting of 19,427 P7s, 10,486 P5s and 4,648 G3 and G3i SUVs.
- Quarterly numbers came in ahead of estimated range of 33.5K and 34K.
- As of Mar. 31, 2022, XPeng’s cumulative deliveries reached 172,514 vehicles.
- Peers Nio and Li Auto also reported record deliveries today, Friday.