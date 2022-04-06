"The outlook is still foggy" for Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY -0.8%), according to the analyst team at Deutsche Bank, maintaining its Hold rating while cutting its stock price target to 110p from 130p.

Weak revenue growth this year will reflect the aftermarket, Deutsche Bank said Wednesday, with maintenance visits likely to lag the number of hours flown due to less utilization and overhaul activity.

Meanwhile, the aircraft engine maker's margins will be affected by fewer visits of profitable old generation T&M based engines (A330) and incrementally higher utilization of low margin yielding engines (A350/787), the bank said.

Rolls-Royce recently was the subject of takeover speculation at Betaville, which said the company may be involved in a "significant corporate transaction, such as a merger or even a takeover offer."