Momentus soars on signing launch service agreements with SpaceX

Apr. 07, 2022 7:29 AM ETSpaceX (SPACE), MNTSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Gives Update On Starship Launch Vehicle At Texas Launch Facility

Loren Elliott/Getty Images News

  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) rallies 49.2% higher premarket after it signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies (SPACE) which reserves slots for the former on four upcoming SpaceX Transporter missions.
  • The missions include - Transporter-6 mission targeted for October 2022, Transporter-7 targeted for January 2023, Transporter-8 targeted for April 2023 and Transporter-9 targeted for October 2023.
  • These slot reservations are in addition to a Launch Services Agreement signed in 2021 for the SpaceX Transporter-5 mission targeted for launch in June 2022.
  • Momentus plans to fly its inaugural Vigoride demonstration flight on the upcoming SpaceX Transporter-5 mission; Vigoride spacecraft recently completed Thermal Vacuum Testing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.