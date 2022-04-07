Momentus soars on signing launch service agreements with SpaceX
Apr. 07, 2022
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) rallies 49.2% higher premarket after it signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies (SPACE) which reserves slots for the former on four upcoming SpaceX Transporter missions.
- The missions include - Transporter-6 mission targeted for October 2022, Transporter-7 targeted for January 2023, Transporter-8 targeted for April 2023 and Transporter-9 targeted for October 2023.
- These slot reservations are in addition to a Launch Services Agreement signed in 2021 for the SpaceX Transporter-5 mission targeted for launch in June 2022.
- Momentus plans to fly its inaugural Vigoride demonstration flight on the upcoming SpaceX Transporter-5 mission; Vigoride spacecraft recently completed Thermal Vacuum Testing.