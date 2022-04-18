WeWork nabs Overweight rating at Piper on profitability prospects
Apr. 18, 2022 5:16 PM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) stock is climbing 3.7% in Monday after-hours trading after Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb starts coverage of the stock with an Overweight rating.
- "While WE's stories past is well known, less appreciated is that WE is on the path to achieve profitability by late 2023/early 2024, which could accelerate given its flexible work station business model fits in the post-COVID world," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
- The company's desk utilization rates are now ~63% vs. COVID lows of 45%, while overall office utilization is ~35%, "demonstrating the appeal of its flex work model," Goldfarb said.
- He sets a price target of $10, implying upside potential of almost 69%.
- SA contributor Stella Mwende not as optimistic, with a Hold rating on WeWork (WE), saying its expenditures are limiting the company's growth.