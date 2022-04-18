WeWork nabs Overweight rating at Piper on profitability prospects

Apr. 18, 2022 5:16 PM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • WeWork (NYSE:WE) stock is climbing 3.7% in Monday after-hours trading after Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb starts coverage of the stock with an Overweight rating.
  • "While WE's stories past is well known, less appreciated is that WE is on the path to achieve profitability by late 2023/early 2024, which could accelerate given its flexible work station business model fits in the post-COVID world," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
  • The company's desk utilization rates are now ~63% vs. COVID lows of 45%, while overall office utilization is ~35%, "demonstrating the appeal of its flex work model," Goldfarb said.
  • He sets a price target of $10, implying upside potential of almost 69%.
  • SA contributor Stella Mwende not as optimistic, with a Hold rating on WeWork (WE), saying its expenditures are limiting the company's growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.