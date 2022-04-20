BTCS adds Polygon to its blockchain infrastructure, stakes over 456K coins
Apr. 20, 2022 10:09 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS), MATIC-USDETH-USD, SOL-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS), the first-ever Nasdaq-listed company to offer Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dividends, on Wednesday has added Polygon (MATIC-USD) to its blockchain infrastructure operations.
- BTCS (BTCS) has staked 456,445 MATIC tokens ($652.7K), meaning the company is holding a position in MATIC in a bid to generate compounding rewards.
- Ethereum-based Polygon (MATIC-USD) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain aiming to improve gas costs and make transaction speeds faster - basically a better version of Ether (ETH-USD).
- Furthermore, “while Polygon is focused on Ethereum at the moment, it plans to support other blockchains with its scalable technology and provide cross-chain interoperability between different protocols,” said BTCS CFO Michael Prevoznik.
- In mid-February, BTCS included Solana (SOL-USD) to its blockchain infrastructure.