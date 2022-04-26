Editas gets FDA rare pediatric disease status for gene-edited drug EDIT-301 for beta thalassemia

Apr. 26, 2022 9:46 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted rare pediatric disease designation to Editas Medicine's (NASDAQ:EDIT) gene-edited medicine EDIT-301 to treat beta thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder.
  • The company said it expects to begin a phase 1/2 trial of EDIT-301 in patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia in 2022.
  • The therapy is already being evaluated in a study, dubbed RUBY, in patients with severe sickle cell disease (SCD). The FDA had previously granted rare pediatric disease designation to EDIT-301 to treat SCD.
  • The company said that under the FDA’s rare pediatric disease designation and voucher programs, if EDIT-301 is approved for beta thalassemia, the company may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher from the FDA which can be redeemed to receive priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product or the voucher may be sold or transferred.
