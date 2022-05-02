Digital asset platform Bakkt and Global Payments collaborate on crypto use cases
May 02, 2022 9:27 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT), GPNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Digital asset platform Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) on Monday has teamed up with Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to work on developing cryptocurrency use cases.
- As part of a broader effort to expand consumers' access to the crypto ecosystem, the companies will start by enabling crypto redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients.
- The partnership will also broadly tackle multinational merchant payments acceptance.
- Towards the end of April, Bakkt had enabled Wyndham Hotel's Rewards Members to use their points with Apple Pay and Goggle Pay.