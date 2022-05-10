Investors flood to dividend ETFs for safety

Concerns around growth, threats of a potential recession, increased inflation, rising interest rates, China lockdowns and conflicts with Russia and Ukraine all have investors cautious about the future. This widespread uncertainty has encouraged interest in dividend ETFs as a potential safety net.

The five largest dividend exchange traded funds represent roughly $190B of investor money and have all outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) throughout 2022. Additionally, together they have attracted more than $12B in capital inflows this year.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), and iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) have all held up better than the broader market. DVY has even managed to show year-to-date gains amid sharp selling among stocks as a whole.

Year-to-date action: VIG -10.3%, VYM -1.7%, SCHD -4%, DGRO -8.1% and DVY +3.9%.

As the S&P 500 closed below the 4,000 level for the first time since Mar. of 2021, dividend funds have become a hot topic of discussion as investors search for portfolio protection.

Moreover, the financial community has poured in large sums of capital to the dividend market as investors shift towards safety. In 2022, each of the five ETF pulled in at least $1B and totaled together $12.94B in inflows.

Year-to-date VIG has attracted $1B in net inflows, VYM garnered $3.06B, SCHD leads all as it pulled in $5.2B. Moreover, DGRO and DVY have taken in $1.99B and $1.69B, respectively.

Dividend yields: VIG 1.89%, VYM 2.89%, SCHD 2.98%, DGRO 2.14%, and DVY 3.00%.

Expense ratios: VIG 0.06%, VYM 0.06%, SCHD 0.06%, DGRO 0.08%, and DVY 0.38%.

For further analysis on VIG, VYM, SCHD, DGRO, and DVY see Seeking Alpha’s fundament al and quantitative metrics on each specific ETF.