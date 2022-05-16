Carbon neutral bitcoin miner Sphere 3D costs outpace revenue in Q1
May 16, 2022 6:32 PM ETSphere 3D Corp. (ANY)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Green bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner Sphere 3D's (NASDAQ:ANY) Q1 earnings on Monday highlighted revenues getting outpaced by surging expenses.
- It had 1K S19j Pro mining units installed in Q1, representing about 100 petahash of capacity to the network.
- Meanwhile, revenue of $1.4M in as of March 31 completely missed the average analyst estimate of $26.34M and gained from $940K in the year-ago period.
- General and administrative expenses, or the day-to-day costs a business incurs to operate, of $15.2M accounted for the bulk of its total operating expenses ($16.5M) in the first quarter, compared with just $2.22M in Q1 a year ago.
- In turn, loss from operations was $15.1M in Q1, down from a loss of $1.28M in Q1 2021.
- "Looking forward, our mining fleet will expand consistent with the amended delivery schedule below, and our production capacity will increase accordingly," said CEO Patti Trompeter.
- Shares of ANY are rising around 6% in afterhours trading.
- In the beginning of April, Sphere 3D said it will explore debt financing options.