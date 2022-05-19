SPAC Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II shareholders approve MSP Recovery merger

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (LCAP) said that its shareholders have approved its proposed merger with MSP Recovery.

Following the closing, MSP shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MSPR. The deal is expected to close on May 20.

MSP Recovery specializes in recovering payments from Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and secondary payers.

The companies announced plans to combine in July 2021 through a proposed deal that pegged the combined company with a pro forma enterprise valuation of $32.6B.