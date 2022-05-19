SPAC Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II shareholders approve MSP Recovery merger

May 19, 2022 1:27 PM ETLCAPBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor2 Comments

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Wooden cubes with word "SPAC" on beautiful background from dollar bills, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (LCAP) said that its shareholders have approved its proposed merger with MSP Recovery.

Following the closing, MSP shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MSPR. The deal is expected to close on May 20.

MSP Recovery specializes in recovering payments from Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and secondary payers.

The companies announced plans to combine in July 2021 through a proposed deal that pegged the combined company with a pro forma enterprise valuation of $32.6B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.