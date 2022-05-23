Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa to accept bitcoin for real estate purchases
- Brazilian real estate developer Gafisa (OTCPK:GFASY), in partnership with cryptocurrency gateway provider Foxbit, has enabled bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a payment method for the purchase of real estate, according to a release dated May 19.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other major digital tokens help eliminate intermediaries, reduce transaction costs and eliminate the risk of fraud, the release said.
- “Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in market value and, technologically, the most ballast currency in history,” said Gafisa CEO Guilherme Benevides. “It is a currency that is growing in popularity every day, also expanding the possibilities of its use.”
- The move comes as a raft of companies across the globe take steps to expand into the decentralized space. Brazillian fintech NuBank, a subsidiary of Nu Holdings (NU), recently introduced bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) trading on its platform.
