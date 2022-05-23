Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa to accept bitcoin for real estate purchases

May 23, 2022 5:55 PM ETGafisa S.A. (GFASY), BTC-USDNUBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Brazilian real estate developer Gafisa (OTCPK:GFASY), in partnership with cryptocurrency gateway provider Foxbit, has enabled bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a payment method for the purchase of real estate, according to a release dated May 19.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other major digital tokens help eliminate intermediaries, reduce transaction costs and eliminate the risk of fraud, the release said.
  • “Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in market value and, technologically, the most ballast currency in history,” said Gafisa CEO Guilherme Benevides. “It is a currency that is growing in popularity every day, also expanding the possibilities of its use.”
  • The move comes as a raft of companies across the globe take steps to expand into the decentralized space. Brazillian fintech NuBank, a subsidiary of Nu Holdings (NU), recently introduced bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) trading on its platform.
  • Take a look at Gafisa's Q1 earnings call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.