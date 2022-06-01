Tanker rates rise after Ukraine crisis, Kinder Morgan CEO says

Jun. 01, 2022
By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

The tanker

Dikuch/iStock via Getty Images

  • Dayrates for vessels that move oil and refined products between U.S. ports have increased since the U.S. banned Russian oil and product imports, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) CEO Steven Kean said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) - which owns 16 Jones Act vessels that carry crude oil, refined products and fuel blend stocks to Mid-Atlantic and Northeast ports - saw a "meaningful" uptick in demand prompted by the U.S. ban, Kean reportedly told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions conference.
  • Daily chartering rates were moving toward the bottom end of pre-pandemic rates of $60K-$65K, Kean said.
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) shares are cheap enough that they could make for a good play for value-oriented investors, Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
