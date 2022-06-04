As Russia's war in Ukraine and the Fed's tightening cycle show no signs of slowing, the U.S. corporate bond market has been signaling some stress looming across financial markets.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine (February 24), the U.S. Corporate Bond Market Distress Index ("CMDI"), which measures joint dislocations in the primary and secondary corporate bond markets, perked up from historically low levels and peaked on March 19 (just three days after the central banks Federal Open Market Committee lifted the target range of the fed funds rate for the first time since 2019), but has since stabilized around the median historical level, according to a research report by the New York Fed released June 1.

In other words, "the chart shows that the rise in global uncertainty precipitated by the invasion of Ukraine corresponded to a rapid increase in the CMDI, which peaked at the sixty-first percentile in the week ending on March 19 but has subsequently retraced to the twenty-third percentile in the week ending on May 28," the authors wrote.

Although the CMDI normalized a bit from its peak on March 19, "it remains noticeably above its average 2021 levels," the authors explained. "While the corporate bond market continues to function at historically average levels, market functioning has deteriorated relative to the recent past," they added.

Over the past year, corporate bond ETFs (NYSEARCA:HYG) -9.8% (NYSEARCA:LQD) -13.8% have been getting slammed, though some relief has occurred M/M since Treasury bond yields (NASDAQ:TLT) (NYSEARCA:TBT) are struggling to break through key levels in a near-term signal that bond investors are pricing in a Fed staying well behind the curve. It's important to keep in mind that Treasury yields (risk-free component) + credit spreads (the risk of corporate default) = corporate bond yields. So, while Treasury yields get outpaced by the continued widening in credit spreads, it makes sense that corporate bond ETFs have erased a small chunk of losses recently. Nevertheless, the 10-year UST yield is now just five basis points away from hitting 3.0%, a level not seen since May 2. Before that date, the 10-year last stood at 3.0% on December 2018 -- just prior to when the Fed backed away from hiking rates.

Note rising interest rates are the equivalent of rising borrowing costs since it becomes more expensive for companies to raise capital via debt issuance. In turn, markets are experiencing some volatility as they adjust to a higher policy rate. That's why Moody's (MCO) in the beginning of May cut its 2022 guidance and S&P Global (SPGI) suspended its previously issued forecast.

Of course, the Fed's path for tighter monetary policy will depend largely on incoming economic data, so what may appear to be set in stone could change if data prompts Fed officials to reassess their decisions. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a well known hawk, said a 50 basis-point rate hike per meeting is "a good path for now." And Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects the central bank to increase the policy rate by 50 basis points for each of the next two meetings; the pace of rate hikes will be reassessed afterwards.

In April, junk bond spreads widened as debt market priced in slower economic growth.