Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) led declines for large-cap restaurant stocks as many high-multiple stocks sold off on Monday.

Shares of the Newport Beach, California-based fast casual chain fell to $1213.92 at the intraday low, marking a 52-week low. Shares have sold off sharply in the past month as its notably high multiple among restaurant stocks has been reeled in.

Looking back to September 2021 highs, the stock has made an even starker decline with rebounds diminishing sequentially. Selling pressure is only picking up on declines as well, with multiple technical indicators having trended in a bearish fashion.

To be sure, shares have found support near current levels consistently in recent years despite an elevated multiple. Shares have not closed beneath $1200 since the fall of 2020.

Aside from technical concerns on the stock, inflationary issues in terms of key ingredients like avocados and higher transportation costs add to concern about consumer spending. While the chain’s recent earnings release indicated sustained demand, the potential for a recession and an even weaker consumer appear to be fueling concerns on that trend. Additionally, a deal to accept crypto payments appeared to be poorly timed in hindsight.

Elsewhere, insiders have been offloaded a modicum of shares in recent weeks. Per recent form 4 filings, both the Chief Restaurant Officer and Chief Technology Officer have sold thousands of shares since the final week of May.

