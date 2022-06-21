About a week ahead of a hotly-anticipated earnings release, Wall Street is still debating the direction of earnings numbers for Nike (NYSE:NKE).

While estimates have been reduced substantially in recent months, the footwear and apparel giant’s reliance on China, encounters with supply chain issues, and exposure to both inflation and foreign exchange impacts leave the Street divided on calling a beat or miss. Among these open questions, however, China is the largest lingering issue.

According to Morgan Stanley, Greater China has driven 40% of Nike’s (NKE) sales growth since 2016. However, the lockdowns that cut off Chinese consumers from retail purchases and exacerbated supply chain problems in the second quarter have called that growth lever into question. Morgan Stanley equity analyst Alex Straton expects no resolution on the persistent issues in China to be presented on Monday and a sizable miss on consensus estimates to be reported.

“EPS might get worse before it gets better,” Straton wrote to clients.

Barclays added to skepticism on the Beaverton-based company’s ability to overcome estimates, noting that China impacts will “materially pressure” the earnings results.

Baird, by contrast, anticipates results in Greater China to come in better than the rest of the Street expects.

“On June 10 Pou Sheng, a key China-based retail partner for Nike/adidas, reported

May revenue -19.1% year-over-year. While down significantly, the results were better than our fears, given broad-based COVID-related lockdowns during the month, and the even lower performance during April (-38.2%) and March (-43.3%),” Equity analyst Jonathan Komp said. “We still expect full recovery to take time, but are more optimistic sales can turn positive versus easy compares early in 2023.”

If proven correct, Baird’s expectations for an upside surprise from sales in China could be a major catalyst for a stock pop on Monday. If more skeptical analyses from Barclays and Morgan Stanley are instead vindicated, near term pressure is likely to persist.

In any event, commentary on the China question will be pivotal as the region’s importance to Nike (NKE) carries well beyond one quarterly report. On the longer term, analysts appear more in tune with one another, each advising a “Buy” as long-term opportunity remains attractive despite near-term headwinds.

Morgan Stanley’s Straton suggested that a guidance reset and lowered valuation could offer an “attractive entry point for long-term investors looking to invest in a quality asset on sale”, adding that a transition to DTC sales should aid long term growth despite growing pains.

“While [fiscal 2023] EPS may fall below [the long term] plan on supply chain/macro headwinds, the [long term] opportunity remains intact,” he concluded. “The long-term opportunity is the same to us, though 2023 could be another ‘transition’ year before NKE gets back on track [with long term] targets.”

According to SeekingAlpha data, 18 of 33 analysts surveyed advised a “Strong Buy” rating while an additional 8 assigned a simple “Buy” rating to the stock. The remaining 7 analysts rated the stock a “Hold”. The consensus price target stands at $157.27.

Read more on earnings estimates for the company ahead of Monday’s report.